Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

-Frankie Kazarian relinquishes the X Division Title to exercise Option C

-Taylor Wilde vs. Mia Yim

-Joe Hendry vs. Jason Hotch

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Under Siege 2022 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Tomohiro Ishii. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Dirty Dango vs. Johnny Swinger. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).