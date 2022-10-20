Hangman Page issues first comments since AEW Dynamite injury

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Hangman” Adam Page wrote his first tweet since being hospitalized after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here) — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Page is feeling well. It was a scary situation when he was knocked out during his match with Jon Moxley and stretchered out of the ring.