What's happening...

Hangman Page issues first comments since AEW Dynamite injury

October 20, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Hangman” Adam Page wrote his first tweet since being hospitalized after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: It’s great that Page is feeling well. It was a scary situation when he was knocked out during his match with Jon Moxley and stretchered out of the ring.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.