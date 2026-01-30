WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, NXT in Nashville and Birmingham (reports needed), Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Toa Liona, Art Thomas

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at KAFD. The show includes the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches for world title shots at WrestleMania 42. Join me for my live review as Smackdown streams on ESPN Unlimited on Saturday at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-day audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will be held this morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at KAFD. The show features the final push for the Royal Rumble. Join me for our weekly live review as the show streams live internationally this morning at 11CT/12ET. Smackdown airs tonight in the United States on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington. The show is headlined by Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT Championship. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Chris McNeil’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT is running live events tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle, and on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, at Boutwell Memorial Auditorium. NXT does not list matches for its live events.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington, and the two NXT live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) is 39.

-Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick (James Curtin) is 43. He has been a member of the WWE creative team since 2022.

-Toa Liona (Bruce Leaupepe) is 35.

-The late “Sailor” Art Thomas (Arthur Thomas) was born on January 30, 1924. He died of cancer at age 79 on March 20, 2003.