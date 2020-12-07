WWE Tribute to the Troops results

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the results of the matches that aired on Sunday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops special on Fox.

-Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins beat King Corbin, Elias, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode in a 10-man tag match.

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair beat Bayley and Natalya.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: It’s no surprise that the babyfaces all went over on the feel-good show.