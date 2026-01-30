TNA Impact preview: The card for next week’s AMC show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Mustafa Ali and Tasha Steelz vs. Elijah and Jada Stone
-Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance vs. Lei Ying Lee, Indi Hartwell, and Xia Brookside
-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in action
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped on January 23 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact is simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment