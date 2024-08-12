TNA Impact preview: TNA World Championship match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander for the TNA World Championship

-Mike Santana vs. Moose

-Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz with multiple referees

-Qualifying matches for the Ultimate X match at TNA Emergence

