AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Title

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli meet face-to-face

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena.