AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match
-Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Title
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal
-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli meet face-to-face
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena.
