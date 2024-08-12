NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s return to USA Network

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi holds an open challenge for the NXT North American Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King

