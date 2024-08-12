WWE Raw in Austin, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh, Hulk Hogan, Bill Alfonso, Alba Fyre, Wade Barrett, Fred “Tugboat” Ottman, Brett Sawyer, Savio Vega, Amish Roadkill, Kongo Kong, Red Bastien

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Austin, Texas at Moody Center. The features Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) is 59 today.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan Coachman is 51 today.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) is 39 today.

-Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) turned 71 on Sunday, brother.

-Bill Alfonso turned 67 on Sunday.

-Alba Fyre (Kayleigh Rae) turned 32 on Sunday.

-Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.

-Fred “Tugboat” Ottman turned 67 on Saturday.

-Brett Sawyer (Brett Woyan) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Savio Vega (Juan Rivera) turned 60 on Saturday.

-Amish Roadkill (Michael DePoli) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Kongo Kong (Steven Wilson) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) turned 44 on Saturday.