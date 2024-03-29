WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE weekend (reports needed), Michael Hayes

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena. The show features Jade Cargill’s first appearance since joining the Smackdown roster. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The show was taped on Wednesday in Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are typically available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens. Join me for my live review as the show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE is in Manchester, New Hampshire at SNHU Arena on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

-WWE is in Syracuse, New York at War Memorial Arena on Sunday with the following advertised matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship, Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio, and LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE executive (Michael Seitz) is 65.