NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson beat Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey

-Je’Von Evans over Scrypts

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings.