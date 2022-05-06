NXT Level Up lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.
-Sarray and Erica Yan vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley
-Thea Hail vs. Sloane Jacobs
-Dante Chen and Javier Bernal vs. Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan
Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. New Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.
