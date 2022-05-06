AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of today’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin attended Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena and sent the following report on the taping for today’s AEW Rampage show.

1. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Soho and Storm won by pinfall when Storm pinned Baker.

Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling were backstage. Nese wound up challenging Danhausen to a match for next week on Rampage.

2. Hook defeated J.D. Drake. A quick match. Afterward, Danhausen came out and asked Hook to be in his corner for his match against Nese. Danhausen shoved the mic into Hook’s chest, so Hook pushed Danhausen down to the mat. Danhausen dropped a bag of chips as he walked away dejected. Hook picked it up and then threw it down.

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Dan Lambert came to the ring for a promo. Lambert said he was born in Maryland but then heeled the crowd and said he will now tell everyone he is from Miami. Page said he was backing out of the mixed tag match as he doesn’t want his daughter to see him in the ring with someone like Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Kazarian then came out and asked Sky for his promised match. Page and Lambert tried to say no but Sky said he told them this time it would be different and he wanted to bring respect back to the TNT Title. Sky said Kazarian can have his match next week.

3. Riho defeated Yuka Sakazaki in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Cup tournament. A good back and forth match. The crowd wasn’t into it at first, but the fans were chanting “This is Awesome” by the end.

4. Jay Lethal (w/ Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt) defeated Konsuke Takeshita. Lethal won by pinfall after a Lethal Injection. After the match, Lethal, Dutt, and Singh attacked Takeshita. Orange Cassidy and “The Best Friends” came out. Beretta and Taylor went after Dutt and Lethal, then turned into Singh. Samoa Joe came out, but he was held back by security. Joe yelled at Lethal as the taping ended.

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. This episode and next week's episode will have earlier start times due to TNT"s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.