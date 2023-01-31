1/30 AEW Dark Elevation results: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH Championship, Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet, Top Flight vs. Tony Neese and Ari Davari, Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki, Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr., John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Anthony Henry and JD Drake, Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 100)

Taped January 25, 2023 in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Streamed January 30, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Red Velvet beat Billie Starkz.

2. John Silver and Alex Reynolds beat “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

3. Rush (w/Jose, Preston Vance) beat Brian Pillman Jr.

4. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki (w/Madison Rayne) beat Athena and Diamante.

5. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin defeated Tony Neese and Ari Davari (w/Mark Sterling).

6. “Kings of the Black Throne” Malakai Black and Brody King killed Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum.

7. Claudio Castagnoli defeated Blake Christian to retain the ROH World Title.

