AEW Dynamite in Charleston (reports needed), AEW Dynamite poll results, Saraya, Danhausen, Indi Hartwell, Melissa Anderson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum. The show includes Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia in a best of three falls match. I swapped shows with Jake Barnett this week, so join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS (and Jake will cover Friday’s Smackdown). My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Charleston, which will include the taping for Friday’s AEW Rampage. If you are attending this or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. B finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Melissa Anderson is 40. She has worked as Cheerleader Melissa, Raisha Saeed, and Alissa Flash, among other names.

-Danhausen (Donovan Danhausen) is 32.

-Saraya (Saraya-Jade Bevis) is 30. She worked as Paige in WWE.

-Indi Hartwell (Samantha De Martin) is 26.