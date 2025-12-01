AEW Dynamite preview: Continental Classic matches set for next Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic tournament Blue League match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight in a Continental Classic tournament Gold League match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Marina Shafira and Megan Bayne in a Holiday Deathmatch in an AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Samoa Joe vs. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Championship has been announced for the December 10 Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite. Wednesday’s show will be live from Fishers, Indiana, at Fishers Event Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast Wednesdays on TBS and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).