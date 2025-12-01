What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: TNA vs. NXT eight-man tag set for Thursday

December 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Cederic Alexander, and Steve Maclin vs. Lexis King, Stacks, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe

-Dani Luna vs. Xia Brookside for a shot at the Knockouts Title

-Home Town Man vs. Brooks Jensen

-Mike Santana vs. Robert Stone

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

