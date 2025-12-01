WWE Smackdown preview: The Last Time Is Now tournament final

CategoriesWWE News

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Smackdown.

-The Last Time Is Now tournament final

Powell’s POV: The tournament semifinals will be held tonight on Raw and feature Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso vs. LA Knight. The winners of those matches will meet on Smackdown for the right to face John Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Austin, Texas, at Moody Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).