Powell’s NXT Hit List: Main roster surprise appearances heading into NXT Homecoming, Je’Von Evans flipped the switch while facing Josh Briggs, why USA vs. Canada rivalries typically feel flat

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Josh Briggs vs. Je’Von Evans: Briggs got the win he needed, but Evans looked terrific in defeat. Evans is the most happy-go-lucky character in NXT, but he continues to show versatility by displaying an edge when the situation calls for it. His offense was dazzling in this match, starting with that great dive that the production team must have been ready for, given that terrific camera shot they had from the floor. Using a chain to win the match put heat on Briggs, gave Evans an out for losing, and left me wondering if Evans will be even edgier if they run this back.

Mariah May: Monroe seeing her own blood at the hands of Jordynne Grace last week triggered an interesting character shift. The latest vignette with Monroe showing off a darker look and personality was a cool development. I’m anxious to see how this will affect what she does in the ring. I suspect the days of her running away from Grace are over.

Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame in a Triple Threat elimination match for a future shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: There were so many moving parts, especially with three wrestlers being legal at all times, that it would have been easy for the match go awry. The wrestlers pulled it off nicely. Ruca’s flash offense and charisma really stood out. Ruca accidentally hitting the Sol Snatcher on Zaria gave me hope that the long-overdue Zaria heel turn is coming soon. The Culling does nothing for me, so the Paxley and Dame going over was the least desirable outcome. Paxley is very talented, but her character is a turnoff. The post-match angle with Stephanie Vaquer, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley showing up to set up a six-woman tag match against Fatal Influence for next week’s Homecoming show closed the episode on a high note.

Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes, and “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa: I’m still not a fan of main roster heels Gargano and Ciampa playing babyfaces in NXT, but I am looking forward to their match with Williams and Hayes on next week’s Homecoming show. That said, Vic Joseph laid it on thick by calling this the biggest tag team match in NXT history.

Lola Vice video package: The two-part “get to know her” video package was well done. Now that they’ve established Vice’s persona and background, they need to make things feel personal between her and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne.

Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger for the NXT Tag Team Titles: A soft Hit for a decent match. You live by the Joe, you die by the Joe. TNA star Joe Hendry helped out Hank and Tank win last week’s eight-man tag match over DarkState, but his interference backfired this time and led to the DarkState duo retaining their titles.

NXT Misses

NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights in a flag match: A minor Miss. First off, here’s hoping that Page is okay after taking that awkward bump when both men went through the ropes and he landed awkwardly on the back of his head and neck. Putting that aside, the only U.S. vs. Canada rivalry that really interests me is in hockey. I’m sure a proud Canadian babyface facing an American heel would go over well in Canada these days, but the rivalry just doesn’t click here, because we have no reason to dislike our neighbors to the north. Bret Hart was a great heel who drew excellent heat when he was playing the proud Canadian heel character in the United States, but that was more about him acting prudish and his anti-American schtick than it was American fans actually disliking Canada. So even though Page and Heights worked hard, this match just didn’t do much for me. I’ve enjoyed Page and Chelsea Green when they’ve appeared together, but Page’s new pro-Canada gimmick feels a little too tongue-in-cheek. Page can play the part, but I prefer him when he’s a traditional heat-seeking heel. It was fun to see Tyler Breeze show up after the match, but Heights looked silly waving the American flag in the background at ringside while all of the focus was on Breeze.

Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache in an opening round tournament match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy: Nope, I still don’t care about the gimmicky Speed matches. Will the Nattie Neidhart character that is really over it outside WWE make its way to the main roster?