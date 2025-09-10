NXT No Mercy lineup: The card for the NXT’s next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT No Mercy event that will be held on Saturday, September 27, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at War Memorial Auditorium.

-Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship

-Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Sol Ruca defends the WWE Women’s Speed Champion against Candice LeRae or Lainey Reid

Powell’s POV: Ruca will face the winner of the LeRae vs. Reid tournament final on the September 23 NXT television show. Join us for our live review as No Mercy streams on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. A same-night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).