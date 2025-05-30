NXT TV rating for the NXT Battleground fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 650,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 697,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.13 rating. I’m curious to see if Tuesday’s newsworthy episode leads to a viewership increase next week. One year earlier, the May 28, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 703,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating on USA Network.