Wrestling Open “Episode 178” results (5/29): Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa in a best of three falls match, TJ Crawford vs. Gal, Bear Bronson vs. Zak Patterson

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, ROH, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Wrestling Open “Episode 178”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

May 29, 2025, in Worcester, Massachusetts at Electric Haze

Paul Crockett, ref Scott Robinson, and Pedro Dones provided commentary over the course of the show. Again, this new location is a bit smaller and a bit darker than their old venue. Attendance is maybe 150.

1. JGeorge vs. Angelo Reyes in a spotlight match. JGeorge is becoming “Mr. Spotlight match” of late. Pedro Dones and referee Robinson called this one. Reyes is really short, slender, and curly-haired. I noted this the last time I saw him, but at first glance, I thought it was Davey Bang. Ref Robinson said this is Angelo’s singles debut. JGeorge stomped on the slender kid and tied him up in the ropes. He tied him in a bow-and-arrow at 3:00. Reyes hit some leaping clotheslines. JGeorge hit a Falcon Arrow and an axe kick to the back of the head for the pin. Basic but acceptable.

JGeorge defeated Angelo Reyes at 4:36.

2. It’s Gal vs. TJ Crawford. Crockett took over on commentary as the main show was now underway. WWE ID prospect Gal had his body-building medals around his neck. No other Big Business teammates with TJ. A feeling-out process to open, and Crockett talked about the Miracle Generation turning on their long-time partner, Ichiban, on Monday’s show. TJ hit some spin kicks and a doublestomp to the chest, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 2:30. Gal hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall.

Gal hit a gutbuster over his knee, and he slammed TJ stomach-first. He hit a German Suplex at 4:30. Crockett noted that ‘gym spotter’ Nick Battee also isn’t here with Gal. TJ hit a series of kicks, but Gal hit another German Suplex for a nearfall and a gutbuster move over his knees for a nearfall at 6:00. TJ hit his own German Suplex, and they were both down, and the crowd rallied for Crawford. TJ hit an enzuigiri, then he got an inside cradle out of nowhere for the pin! Good match.

TJ Crawford defeated It’s Gal at 8:21.

* TJ got on the mic, saying that Big Business is stronger than ever before. He wants the next shot at Bryce Donovan for the title. It’s set for June 12!

* A Swipe Right video package aired.

3. Rex Lawless and RJ Rude vs. Erik Chacha and “Handyman” Jake Gray. RJ sang All-American Rejects’ “Dirty Little Secret.” (Like me, RJ apparently doesn’t acknowledge that any good music has been made since before the pandemic.) The muscular Rex opened against rookie Gray. “This is a bad match-up,” Crockett said. Gray hit a glancing enzuigiri. Chacha tagged in, and he shoved Lawless in the chest; he must have a death wish! He hit some spin kicks to Rex’s thighs. Rex dropped him with a Mafia Kick at 3:00.

RJ tagged in, and the heels worked over Chacha. Gray entered and hit a basement dropkick on RJ for a nearfall, and he ‘wrenched’ and twisted RJ’s left arm. Rex tossed Chacha across RJ’s knee, and he got a nearfall, then he tossed Chacha across the ring at 6:00. RJ went for a pop-up knee strike, but Chacha caught the knee. Chacha hit a Lungblower move to Rex’s chin; he went to tag out, but RJ had pulled Gray off the apron. Rex and Rude then hit the One Hit Wonder (team Lungblower) to pin Chacha. (I’ve seen this a lot lately, but it always surprises me when the babyface is never able to make that hot tag.)

Rex Lawless and RJ Rude defeated Erik Chacha and Jake Gray at 8:35.

4. Pedro Dones (w/Eye Black Jack Pasquale) vs. Rain Conway (w/Jay Tunis). I’ve noted that Dones has slid into a role of working with the Bio Pro rookies, including here. Conway hit a shoulder block to the gut in the corner and was in charge early on. Dones backed him into a corner and hit some chops at 2:00. He held Rain, did some deep squats, and suplexed him. Rain hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Dones hit a 619. Conway hit a snap suplex at 6:00, and he barked at the crowd. Pedro hit a clothesline and fired up. He hit a running knee in the corner. He put Conway on his shoulders and did an airplane spin, and got the pin.

Pedro Dones defeated Rain Conway at 8:34.

5. Eye Black Jake Pasquale vs. Jay Tunis. Tunis rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. Dones was still on the floor, so he tossed Tunis in. Jack hip-tossed Tunis across the ring at 2:30. Jack hit a delayed vertical suplex. Jack is apparently now 17-0 in Wrestling Open matches. Tunis hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall at 4:30. Tunis hit a spinebuster. Pasquale hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then his twisting uranage for the pin. Pasquale continues to impress.

Eye Black Jack Pasquale defeated Jay Tunis at 7:49.

6. Jose Zamora vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander in a Discovery Gauntlet match. Again, the winner of this match will automatically have a spot on next week’s show. Dones joined Crockett on commentary. Zamora is the kid with the body camera around his neck so he can record his life. This is the debut here for Alexander; I’ve liked what I’ve seen of him in other New England indies. Basic reversals early on, and Zamora stomped on Alexander.

Zamora hit a slingshot senton and a moonsault. Alexander hit a superkick at 5:00 and a hard clothesline, then a Stinger Splash. Alexander hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Zamora tried a rollup with a handful of tights (he won that way last week!), but this time the ref saw it and stopped counting. Alexander rolled up Zamora and pinned him! I didn’t expect that! Alexander got on the mic and vowed to keep fighting like he did tonight.

Joseph Alexander defeated Jose Zamora at 7:05 to advance in the gauntlet.

7. Bear Bronson vs. Zak Patterson. These are two big, thick, strong guys. Again, Zak is from Canada, and he’s got the mix of agility and size of a young Brian Cage; yes, I’m a big fan. An intense lockup to open. They traded shoulder blocks. Bear hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30. Zak hit a delayed German Suplex. He kicked Bear in the face at 5:00 and applied a half-crab. Bear hit a German Suplex and a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall.

Zak hit a running knee at 7:00. He put Bear on his shoulders and spun him to the mat for a nearfall. That’s some impressive strength! Bear went for a Choke Bomb, but Zak avoided it. They began trading chops. Bronson hit a discus clothesline, and this time he hit the Choke Bomb for the clean pin. A very good big-man match. They shook hands and hugged after the match.

Bear Bronson defeated Zak Patterson at 9:42.

* A video package aired to set up the next match!

8. Gabby Forza vs. Kylie Alexa in a best of three falls match. These two have already fought twice, with each woman winning once. Gabby knocked her down with a shoulder tackle and hit a Gorilla Press, then a clothesline in the corner. Alexa hit a running back elbow and a senton at 2:00, and she choked Gabby in the ropes. Gabby fired up and hit some chops. Alexa caught her with a superkick at 5:30 and got a nearfall. Gabby got a jackknife cover and a pin at 6:55 to take a 1-0 lead!

Alexa jumped to her feet and immediately hit some blows to the back, and she took control. Alexa hit a running buttbump and got a pin at 8:04, and we’re tied at 1-1. Gabby hit a running back elbow and her Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 9:30, then her Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Alexa hit a spin kick. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. They got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. Alexa hit a Code Red for a nearfall at 11:30, then a piledriver for a nearfall. Gabby put her in a Torture Rack and hit a Blue Thunder Driver, then a Rikishi Driver (piledriver) for the pin. Good match.

Gabby Forza defeated Kylie Alexa two falls to one in a best of three falls match at 12:47.

Final Thoughts: Patterson-Bronson was really good, and I’ll go with that for the best match, ahead of the main event. The Gal-Crawford match was good for third. I continue to be impressed with the week-to-week storytelling, such as the build-up to this main event from prior matchups. I praised Joseph Alexander, and he’s the better wrestler, but I was still surprised when he beat Zamora to advance in the gauntlet. He’s going to be a nice addition to this roster. I watched this show live; it should be available on IWTV by Friday morning.