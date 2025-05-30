WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair return, MITB qualifiers 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion John Cena appears
-Cody Rhodes returns
-Bianca Belair returns
-Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes in a men’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier
-Naomi vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a women’s Money in the Bank ladder match qualifier
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.
