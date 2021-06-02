NXT Takeover In Your House lineup: Four matches announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover In Your House event that will be held on Sunday, June 13 in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano in a five-way for the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Xia Li vs. Mercedes Martinez.

-Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight.

Powell’s POV: It looked like they were building to Bronson Reed vs. Santos Escobar for the NXT North American Championship, but the match has not been officially announced as of this update. NXT will likely fill out the card on next week’s go-home television show.