NXT 2.0 TV preview: NXT Women’s Championship match and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinals set for Tuesday’s Syfy show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Mandy Rose vs. Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Julis Creed and Brutus Creed vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal tournament match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal tournament match.

-Sarray vs. Dakota Kai.

-LA Knight vs. Sanga.

Powell’s POV: NXT will air on Syfy for the next two weeks due to USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.