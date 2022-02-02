AEW Dynamite preview: Former WWE wrestler debuting on tonight’s show in Chicago event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. MJF.

-Pac and Penta El Zero Meido vs. Malakai Black and Brody King.

-Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brian Kendrick.

Powell’s POV: Kendrick, 42, worked as a producer for WWE before he asked for and received his release. AEW also announced that Hangman Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match on next week’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show will be live from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. Friday’s AEW Rampage will be taped after Dynamite. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago. If you are going to this event or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com