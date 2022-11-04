11/04 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: Mike Tyson as guest commentator, Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Sky Blue, Samoa Joe and Wardlow vs. Gates of Agony

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Mike Tyson as guest commentator, Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne and Sky Blue, Samoa Joe and Wardlow vs. Gates of Agony, Ricky Starks speaks, and more (24:52)…

Click here to stream or download the November 4 AEW Rampage audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.