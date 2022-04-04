04/04 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 202): Pro Wrestling Boom Live – WrestleMania 38 weekend talk with co-host Jonny Fairplay

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame with live calls coming out of the wild WrestleMania 38 weekend. Join us next time for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Monday, May 9 coming out of WWE WrestleMania Backlash at 1CT/2ET at PWAudio.net…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 202) with guest co-host Jonny Fairplay.

