AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show that featured the Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 456,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 425,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 18th in the Friday cable ratings with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo. While there’s no way of knowing how much of an effect it had on Rampage, the show did run opposite the final hour of the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view and the beginning of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The top three spots on cable went to women’s NCAA basketball games.