WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for WrestleMania 38 go-home show

April 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.359 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number is up slightly from the 2.180 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Smackdown rating was up from the previous episode’s 0.49 rating in the same demo. Good numbers for the WrestleMania go-home show which finished first in Friday’s network television show ratings. NCAA basketball strong competition on CBS and TBS the two previous weeks, but there were no tournament games on Friday night.

