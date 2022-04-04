What's happening...

ROH Supercard of Honor poll results for best match and overall show grade

April 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 55 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 31 percent.

-82 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the ROH Tag Titles, while Bandido vs. Jonathan Gresham for the unified ROH World Championship was a distant second with six percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the enjoyable show a B+ grade and I absolutely agree with the reader choice of The Briscoes vs. FTR as the best match. It’s definitely worth going out of your way to see if you didn’t watch the show over the busy weekend. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls. We will have the results of our WrestleMania 38 and NXT Stand & Deliver polls available over the next day or two.

