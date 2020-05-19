ROH Wrestling TV report: Powell’s review of the Dalton Castle spotlight episode with matches against Marty Scurll and Rush, plus a four-way tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor Wrestling TV (Episode 443)

Aired May 16, 2020 in syndication and on SBG regional sports networks, available Mondays on FITE.TV

The standard ROH opening aired… A Dalton Castle montage aired… Castle checked in from his home. He said he’s a former ROH World Champion who is currently sitting at home. He said life has been different while staying quarantined at home. Footage aired of him performing some comical exercises in his backyard, annoying his cats, and petting a plant.

Castle looked back on some of his ROH highlights and recalled suffering a back injury and defeating Cody to win the ROH World Title at Final Battle. A portion of their Final Battle match was shown. Cody’s crimson mask was actually censored…

Coming out of a commercial break, a high speed version of Castle making a homemade pizza aired… An HonorClub ad aired…

Castle said winning the world title is nice, “but it ain’t fun.” He said he realized that he was the number one target in the locker room. He said it was his time to prove that he belonged in the champion’s role. He said there were people in the crowd who didn’t think he deserved to be champion and people in the back who were upset that he and Marty Scurll were closing the show. Castle said anyone who thought he and Scurll couldn’t put on a great main event is a “silly goose.” Footage aired from the match and Castle showed that he is still dealing with a finger issue as a result of the match. He said he was proud to leave the match as ROH Champion, but he was not proud of his finger…

Dalton Castle (w/The Boys) vs. Marty Scurll for the ROH World Championship on April 2, 2018 in New Orleans at Supercard of Honor. NWA Champion Nick Aldis was shown in the crowd. Castle performed his finisher at one point, but referee Todd Sinclair couldn’t count because Scurll snapped his fingers earlier in the match. In the end, Castle hit another Bangarang and a second referee counted the pin…

At home, Castle spoke about taking some time off and then getting his groove back.

Dalton Castle vs. Rush at the G1 Supercard in New York at Madison Square Garden. The 12-second match aired in full with Rush dominating and winning.

Castle didn’t have much to say about the match, but he was happy that he got to put on a seven-minute performance “that I wrote, choreographed, designed, and built in front of a sold out Madison Square Garden.” Castle wondered what other wrestlers could say that…

Coming out of a commercial break, Castle said he’s had a lot of ups and downs in ROH. He said that no matter what direction he’s moving in, he’s been fantastic. He said his role is different now because he has a tag partner for the first time in his career in Joe Hendry. “We’re good, we’re real good,” Castle said. Castle said that he and Hendry both understand the value of entertainment, then added that they are both big, muscly hunks…

Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry vs. PJ Black and Brian Johnson vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams vs. Vincent and Bateman in a four-way tag match from the February 28, 2020 Bound By Honor event in Nashville, Tennessee. Late in the match, Castle hit his Bangarang finisher on Haskins. Johnson hooked Castle for a near fall. Hendry hit Johnson with a Codebreaker, then Castle performed a bulldog and scored the pin for his team…

Castle stood in his kitchen and asked what his future in ROH looks like. “I don’t know, but I’m sure it’s going to be fantastic,” Castle said to close the show…

Powell’s POV: If you enjoy the quirky Castle character, then you had to get a kick out of some of the silliness recorded at his home. There were some fun moments in those clips. The match with Scurll was worth showing in its entirety. The Rush match was a blink and you miss it match. And while I get that Castle and Hendry are currently a tag team, I could have done without the four-way tag match in favor of digging deeper in Castle’s history, perhaps with some discussion of what The Boys meant to his act and his character’s reasoning for their split. Even so, ROH continues to produce solid profile shows while not running first-run matches due to the pandemic.



