WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong with Jon Moxley, and WWE 205 Live coverage, AEW on Bleacher Report special, Sinister Minister, Penta El Zero Miedo, Verne Gagne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Jon Moxley defends the IWGP U.S. Championship against Kenta. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-The AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament continues with a special that will stream on Bleacher Report on Sunday at 6CT/7ET. The special features Riho vs. Thunder Rosa in a U.S. bracket semifinal match, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami in a Japan bracket finals, and a six-person tag match.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell is 54.

-Penta El Zero Miedo is 36.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.