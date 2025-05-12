05/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 359): Pro Wrestling Boom (Not Quite) Live – WWE Backlash fallout show with Jonny Fairplay 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, answering email questions coming out of WWE Backlash, and discussing the death of Sabu. The BlogTalk platform is no more, so we are unable to do a live show temporarily. Our next post big event show will be on TUESDAY, May 27 coming out of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW Double Or Nothing, and NXT Battleground weekend…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 359) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.