What's happening...

05/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 359): Pro Wrestling Boom (Not Quite) Live – WWE Backlash fallout show with Jonny Fairplay 

May 12, 2025

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, answering email questions coming out of WWE Backlash, and discussing the death of Sabu. The BlogTalk platform is no more, so we are unable to do a live show temporarily. Our next post big event show will be on TUESDAY, May 27 coming out of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, AEW Double Or Nothing, and NXT Battleground weekend…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 359) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.