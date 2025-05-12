Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Northern Rising” results (5/10): Vetter’s review of the Gauntlet For The Gold to become MLP Canadian Champion, Kylie Rae vs. Gisele Shaw to become MLP Women’s Canadian Champion

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling “Northern Rising”

Replay available via TrillerTV+

May 10, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario at Maple Leaf Gardens (Mattamy Athletic Centre)

This is Scott D’Amore’s promotion, and that’s evident as it has the look, production values, etc., of TNA shows over the past 3-4 years. The lighting was good. People who were in the venue told me it was packed with perhaps 1,800 in attendance. Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis provided commentary.

1. Josh Alexander vs. QT Marshall (w/Sheldon Jean). QT was wearing star-spangled trunks to draw the ire of the Canadian crowd. Alexander went to the ankle lock early on. Sheldon tripped Alexander on the ring apron at 3:00, allowing QT to take control. Josh distracted the ref, allowing Sheldon time to choke Josh. Marshall hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. QT tried to get a Sharpshooter on at 5:30, but Josh blocked it. Josh hit a forward Finlay Roll and a flying knee to the head. He switched to an ankle lock.

QT hit a backbreaker over his knee then a swinging faceplant. He hit a pop-up forearm strike. Alexander hit a clothesline and peeled down the straps of his singlet. Josh hit a German Suplex off the second rope, with QT rotating mid-air and landing stomach first at 8:30. Jean again hit Josh, allowing QT to hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall! Josh applied an ankle lock, but he turned it into a Sharpshooter. Jean distracted the ref, but the ref turned around and saw QT tapping out and called for the bell. Good opener.

Josh Alexander defeated QT Marshall at 10:55.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed three retired wrestlers who appear to be in their 70s. They agreed it was great to have wrestling back in this venue. Matt Cardona walked up. “It’s an absolute honor … for you to meet me,” he told the local legends. He vowed he was going to win the Battle Royal later and take the title belt back to the U.S.A.!

2. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Jonathan Gresham. Sabre, like several others here, wrestled a day earlier in California for NJPW. Mauro noted how Sabre beat Gresham at Bloodsport a month ago. They worked each other’s left wrist early on with neither man getting an advantage, and we had a standoff at 4:00. Sabre dropped him with a European Uppercut, and he applied a leglock around the neck, and he tied up Gresham on the mat. Gresham hit a baseball slide dropkick, sending Sabre to the floor at 8:30.

Back in the ring, Gresham now tied up Sabre’s legs and tied him in a pretzel. He switched to focusing on tying Zack’s arms up behind his back. Sabre snapped Gresham’s left arm at 15:00. They suddenly sped it up and traded rollups. Zack rolled him up, leaned back for added pressure, and got the pin! Not the most describable match, but an entertaining back-and-forth mat bout.

Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jonathan Gresham at 16:27.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Josh Alexander, who admitted his shoulder is hurting, but he vowed to win the title later tonight in a 20-man gauntlet.

3. Miyu Yamashita vs. Sereena Deeb. Miyu competed in Chicago for HOG 24 hours earlier. A standoff early on, as Sereena avoided Miyu’s spin kicks. Sereena tied her into a rowboat, and then into a Camel Clutch at 2:30, then an Octopus Stretch. Miyu hit a roundhouse kick to the chest at 4:00, then stiff kicks to the spine. Deeb hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and she targeted the left knee. Deeb applied a modified Figure Four Leglock at 6:30. Miyu escaped and hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall.

Sereena hit a neckbreaker in the ropes at 8:30, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Yamashita hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a German Suplex at 10:30. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Sereena hit some chops. MIyu hit a series of kicks to the head for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Miyu nailed the Skull Kick, but Sereena fell through the ropes to the floor. Miyu immediately pushed her back in. However, Deeb hit a chop block to the back of the knee, then an El Phantasmo-style CR2 (modified Styles Clash) for the pin! Good match with an unexpected winner.

Sereena Deeb defeated Miyu Yamashita at 12:56.

* Backstage, PCO vowed he was winning the 20-man gauntlet. I’ve heard PCO cut very few promos… honestly, he doesn’t sound scary enough for a guy who “is not alive.”

4. “Bullet Club War Dogs” David Finlay and Drilla Moloney vs. “Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. Mauro noted these guys fought a day ago in California. Finlay and Anderson opened. Karl hit a Dragonscrew Legswhip on Drilla at 3:30, and he kept Moloney grounded. All four brawled to the floor at 6:00. Finlay battled Gallows, while Anderson took Drilla back into the ring and got a nearfall. Moloney hit a DDT on Gallows, and they were both down. Finlay got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit some forearm strikes on Karl.

Finlay hit an Irish Curse backbreaker on Anderson for a nearfall. The War Dogs hit a front-and-back attack. Drilla tried to set up for the Drilla Killa, but it was blocked. Anderson slammed him for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Finlay hit a jumping stunner on Gallows, and suddenly everyone was brawling out of the ring again. Anderson and Drilla fought on the entrance ramp; Gallows and Finlay joined them on the ramp. They fought backstage, and the ref finally called for the bell, and the crowd voiced their displeasure.

David Finlay and Drilla Moloney vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows went to a double count-out at 11:22.

* Backstage, Rhino said he’s going to win the gauntlet tonight! We then heard from Stu Grayson, who says he has out-worked everyone, and he’s going to beat Thom Latimer tonight. We then heard from Thom, who didn’t seem too bothered.

5. Thom Latimer vs. Stu Grayson for the NWA World Title. They locked up, and the taller, thicker Thom easily backed Stu into a corner. Stu hit a German Suplex at 2:00 that popped the crowd. Stu hit a senton onto the ring apron. Thom hit a bodyslam and a flying elbow drop for a nearfall at 3:30. He hit a back suplex and was heavily booed, then a delayed vertical suplex. He hit a spinning heel kick for a nearfall at 5:30. Stu fired back with a suplex, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches and chops. Stu hit a belly-to-belly overhead suplex, then another at 7:00.

Grayson hit a Lionsault for a nearfall, then a flip dive to the floor at 8:30 that got a Mauro “Momma Mia!” response. Stu hit a DDT onto the apron, and he was fired up. In the ring, Stu hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall. Latimer hit a DDT for a nearfall. Stu hit a running knee to the chin. Stu set up for a Burning Hammer, but Latimer raked the eyes to escape. Stu tried a springboard move, but Latimer cut him in half with a spear for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Latimer hit a leaping piledriver for a nearfall, and Thom was irate that he didn’t win there. Thom then hit a pop-up powerbomb for the pin. A very good match, but I never once thought Stu was winning here.

Thom Latimer defeated Stu Grayson to retain the NWA World Title at 13:04.

* Backstage, Sam Leterna interviewed Gallows and Anderson. Luke challenged them to another match on July 5.

6. Gabe Kidd vs. Michael Oku vs. Mike Bailey in a three-way. This is the first time Bailey and Kidd have shared a ring. The bell rang, and Kidd turned to the crowd and jawed at them. Kidd attacked Oku, then chopped Bailey. Bailey and Oku hit stereo dropkicks on Gabe, then they traded quick reversals while Kidd was on the floor. They all fought on the floor at 2:30. Kidd tripped and flipped Oku on the ring apron. Gabe and Bailey traded punches and kicks at ringside. Kidd got on the mic in the ring and berated the crowd. Oku stole a rollup for a nearfall on Kidd at 5:30.

Kidd caught Bailey’s leg and bit a toe! “He’ll have a date with a tetanus shot later!” Callis said. Funny. Kidd hit a senton onto both guys at 7:30. Oku hit a springboard dropkick on Kidd, and suddenly all three were down. Bailey hit a standing Shooting Star Press on Oku. Oku hit a Lionsault on Bailey for a nearfall at 9:30. Kidd hit a German Suplex on Oku at 11:00, then one on Bailey. Bailey hit a moonsault kneedrop on Kidd; Oku hit a Canadian Destroyer, and all three were down. This crowd was hot!

Bailey and Kidd traded forearm strikes while on their knees. They all stood up, and Bailey dropped Oku with a double-chop at 13:30. Bailey and Kidd traded chops. Oku hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both opponents. He hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor on both guys at 15:30. Bailey hit the Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Oku. Kidd bit Bailey’s head as they fought on the ropes in the ring, and Bailey hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Bailey missed an Ultimo Weapon, but he hit the Green Tea Plunge (mid-ring Spanish Fly) on Oku. Kidd tried pinning each opponent.

Oku hit a double Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 18:30. Oku hit some superkicks, and he tied Kidd in a half-crab! However, Bailey hit his Speedball kicks on Oku. Oku put Bailey in the half-crab, then he hit a basement dropkick. He hit a frogsplash on Bailey, then reapplied the half-crab. Kidd hit a back suplex. Bailey hit some roundhouse kicks to Kidd’s chest. Kidd fired back with a Rebound Lariat! Bailey hit an Ultimo Weapon on Kidd’s back, then a discus kick to Oku’s chin for the pin! That was stellar.

Mike Bailey defeated Michael Oku and Gabe Kidd in a three-way at 21:52.

* Video aired of a dark match before the show went live, and Raj Singh walked out on his team. Backstage, Raj paced back and forth. He was livid he wasn’t on the main show and said he felt disrepected because he and his title belt weren’t given a deserved spot. He issued an open challenge for July 5 in Montreal!

* Mauro narrated a history of wrestling in this building, including a story about Jack Tunney. We then saw Tunney’s daughter in the crowd and she displayed a trophy. We then had a nice video package to set up the next match! TNA’s “Personal Concierge” came out and made fun of the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying they are the laughing stock of the NHL. He suggested moving the hockey team to the United States… or better yet… turning Canada into the 51st state! The crowd booed that idea! He then gave Gisele Shaw the same sort of intro he would for Ash by Elegance.

7. Kylie Rae vs. Gisele Shaw (w/The Personal Concierge) to become the inaugural Maple Leaf Pro Women’s Champion. The quarterfinals and semifinals of this tournament happened at the last series of shows (which are posted for free on YouTube!) So, both Kylie and Gisele have won two matches to reach this finale. Standing switches to open. Kylie got a Crossface on the mat at 2:00; Gisele escaped, rolled to the floor, and conferred with the Personal Concierge. In the ring, they traded rollups, and Kylie again applied a crossface; The Concierge interfered and the ref immediately ejected him.

Kylie hit a deep armdrag and tied up the left arm. They brawled to the floor, and Shaw took control. Back in the ring, Gisele kept Kylie grounded. She hit a backbreaker for a nearfall at 11:00. Kylie hit a stunner for a nearfall, and she reapplied the Crossface on the mat. Shaw nailed a jumping Tombstone Piledriver for a nearfall! Gisele hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall at 13:30. They traded forearm strikes while holding on to each other’s wrists. Shaw hit a grazing spin kick; Kylie hit a running knee for a nearfall at 15:30.

Kylie hit a huracanrana that planted Gisele’s head on the mat, and she immediately reapplied the crossface! Shaw eventually got a foot on the ropes at 18:00. Shaw grabbed some brass knuckles in the corner and struck Kylie in the face. She immediately hit a running knee for the tainted pin, to become the first-ever Canadian Champion!

Gisele Shaw defeated Kylie Rae to win the vacant MLP Women’s Canadian Title at 18:05.

* Next up is the 20-man gauntlet. Does that mean it’s a WWE-style Rumble? Yes, Mauro just explained the rules. New competitors every 90 seconds. When we get to the final two, it becomes a singles match!!!!

8. The Gauntlet For The Gold, with the winner becoming the MLP Canadian Champion. Drawing No. 1 was Rich Swann, and El Phantasmo drew No. 2. They shook hands at the bell and traded fast-pasted reversals. (A quick cagematch.net search says this is the third time these two have met in the ring but still no singles matches.) It was already past 2:00 when we got Bhupinder Gujeer at No. 3, and he hit a spinebuster on Swann. Canadian star Brent Banks was No. 4 at 4:00; he’s a regular in C*4 Wrestling. Gujeer kicked Banks to the floor for our first elimination. Rhino was No. 5 and he immediately hit a Gore on Gujeer, then one on ELP! Swann got one, too.

Billy Gunn was No. 6 at 7:00, and he and Rhino hit a stereo clothesline; ELP tried to eliminate both of them but got caught. Rhino tossed Phantasmo. Psycho Mike was No. 7. He’s the master of the bodyslam, but he couldn’t lift Gunn, then he couldn’t lift Rhino! He began crying! Gunn and Rhino put an arm around them and hugged him. Funny. Slex, an Australian star who had a run in ROH in the Sinclair era, was No. 8 at 10:30, and he fought Gujeer and eventually tossed Bhupinder. Michael AR Clark was No. 9; he is a ‘push-up champion.’ Everyone took turns punching Clark.

Pyscho Mike started hitting a series of bodyslams on several guys, finishing with Rhino, then Gunn. He bodyslammed Clark onto the ramp next to the ring, which was an elimination at 14:30. Even though he was eliminated, Clark pulled Psycho Mike off the apron to the floor, so Mike is out, too. PCO was No. 10, and he eliminated Slex, then Gunn! We’re down to three! PCO eliminated Rhino, so it’s just PCO vs. Swann. Johnny “Swinger” Parisi was No. 11 at 18:00.

Danny Maff jumped in the ring and attacked PCO! (I hate that Mauro Ranallo pretended to have no idea who it was.) He finally realized it was Maff, who cleared the ring of multiple security guards and refs. Jimmy Jacobs came to the ring! “What the hell is going on in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling?” Mauro said. Jacobs handed Maff a chair, and Maff beat PCO over the back repeatedly with a steel chair. Maff choked PCO over the top rope. QT Marshall was No. 12 at 21:00. Jacobs stepped aside and allowed QT to flip PCO to the floor. Swann hit a Lethal Injection on QT, but QT hit a pop-up Diamond Cutter on Rich.

Josh Alexander was No. 13, and he hit some German Suplexes on Marshall; Mauro pointed out it’s like we’re back in the opening match. Sheldon Jean was No. 14 at 24:00; Jean and QT teamed up on Josh Alexander. Josh finally clotheslined QT to the floor. Parisi (who had been hiding on the floor since Maff attacked PCO!) jumped in the ring and attacked Josh Alexander. Santino Marella was No. 15, and he got a nice pop, and he tossed Parisi. We have four in the ring. Bishop Dyer (f/k/a Baron Corbin) was No. 16 at 28:00, and he traded chops and forearms with Alexander.

Dyer hit a spinebuster on Alexander! He hit the End of Days swinging slam on Sheldon. Marella put the Cobra sock on his hand, but Dyer jabbed it into Santino’s throat, then he tossed Santino. Mo Jabari was No. 17; he was on the prior MLP shows, but I know him the least. (Last month, Mauro briefly confused Jabari and Swann.) Raj Dhesi (f/k/a Jinder Mahal) was No. 18. Alex Zayne drew No. 19. I am seeing seven in the ring. Matt Cardona drew the final slot at 33:00, so we have our final eight. Swann eliminated Jabari. Dyer chokeslammed Zayne onto the edge of the ring and to the floor. Callis said that was the most impressive elimination yet.

We’re down to six. Cardona snuck up and eliminated both Swann and Dyer at 36:00, and we’re down to four! Jean knocked Dhesi to the floor (with some help from QT on the floor!) Jean hit a low blow mule kick on Alexander, but Josh eliminated Jean, and we’re down to just Cardona and Alexander at 38:30; we had a bell to make clear this was now a singles match. Cardona shoved Josh shoulder-first into the corner. He hit a Facewash for a nearfall. Josh hit a backbreaker over his knee and some German Suplexes. Cardona hit the Radio Silence flying leg lariat for a nearfall. Josh applied an ankle lock and dragged Cardona to the center of the ring. He hit the C4 Spike piledriver for the pin!

Josh Alexander won the 20-man gauntlet to become the MLP Canadian Champion at 42:31.

Final Thoughts: A really good show. Bailey-Oku-Kidd was unsurprisingly awesome and earns my best match. I’m a sucker for a good Rumble and that was filled with a lot of big names, and I’ll go with that for second, just ahead of Sabre-Gresham. Shaw-Kylie was really good for an honorable mention. Nothing bad here at all. If I have a complaint, it’s that I just hate when an established announcer has to pretend he’s confused and has no idea who a 20-year vet like Dan Maff is. I’m not the biggest fan of Maff, but he was in early ROH shows in 2002 and 2003, and he’s a recognizable name. Again, with this being D’Amore’s promotion, I wasn’t overly surprised to see Jimmy Jacobs show up, too; hopefully, we see more of him.