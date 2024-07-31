AEW Dynamite results (7/31): Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page, CMLL Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in an eliminator match, Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 252)

Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aired live July 31, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] AEW American Champion MJF made his entrance while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Taz. MJF walked to the ring with a microphone in hand and was introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts.

Excalibur said it was one week ago that MJF rechristened the AEW International Championship as the AEW American Championship. Schiavone called MJF a fraud. MJF said he knows people in the south are not very bright, which Excalibur called low hanging fruit.

MJF told the “simple minded folks” to keep their “meth addicted mouths shut.” MJF said he was going to talk to real America. MJF said there was no class in the south. MJF said he singlehandedly defeated the redcoat terrorist Will Ospreay with ease and brought gold back to our great nation.

MJF said he would walk into enemy territory on August 25 at All Out in London and beat Ospreay again. MJF asked the fans to show some respect by standing up for their American hero.

Will Ospreay’s entrance music played. Ospreay rushed the ring, which led to MJF racing out of the ring and heading to the stage. Ospreay said MJF should keep running after what he said about his family last week. Ospreay said Americans love their flag just like he loves his country’s flag.

Ospreay said no one is acknowledging MJF title after he threw the AEW International Championship in the trash. Ospreay praised former holders of the belt Pac, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Roderick Strong and said they would all put it on the line for the people.

There was a USA chant. Ospreay said he gets it, but MJF does not represent the American spirt or work ethic. Ospreay said he will restore honor to the AEW International Championship.

MJF referred to himself as an American hero and said he lets his actions do the talking. MJF said he will annihilate Ospreay in front of his countrymen. MJF said he didn’t think Ospreay would make it to Wembley because “everybody dies” (Lance Archer’s catchphrase).

Lance Archer made his entrance as Ospreay’s opponent for the opening match…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer. Justin Roberts listed the time limit as 20 minutes. There was an early “Let’s go, Ospreay” chant while Archer jumped out to a quick start. Ospreay came back with a kick that cleared Archer to ringside.

Ospreay played to the crowd and then went for a flip dive, but Archer avoided him and grabbed him by the throat. Archer slammed Ospreay on the floor at ringside. Ospreay came back with a huracanrana that sent Archer into the ringside barricade.

Ospreay caught Archer with a kick when he returned to the ring and covered him for just a one count. Ospreay went up top, but Archer grabbed him by the throat and slammed him to the mat heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]