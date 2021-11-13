11/13 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods in a non-title match, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Aliyah vs. Shotzi, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods in a non-title match, Naomi, Sasha Banks, and Aliyah vs. Shotzi, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Los Lotharios, Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn, and more (26:39)…

Click here for the November 13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

