WWE Survivor Series lineup: More elimination match changes

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series event that will be held on Sunday, November 21 in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina vs. “Team Smackdown” Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Raw” Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio vs. “Team Smackdown” Drew McIntyre, King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Aliyah and Sami Zayn ware removed from the Smackdown teams in angles that played out on last night’s show. As things stand, the show would also feature Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and U.S. Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Survivor Series will stream on Peacock and internationally on WWE Network, and will also be available via pay-per-view.