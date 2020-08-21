WWE Friday Night Smackdown Poll: Grade the August 21 edition August 21, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Friday Night Smackdown Poll: Grade the August 21 edition A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Topicspro wrestlingwwewwe friday night smackdownwwe smackdownwwe thunderdome
Be the first to comment