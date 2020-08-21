8/21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of ThunderDome, AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy for the Intercontinental Title, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Big E vs. Sheamus, final hype for SummerSlam

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on August 21, 2020 from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a shot of the ThunderDome structure. The AC/DC theme played and pyro shot off inside the venue. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary…

Vince McMahon stood in the ring and welcomed viewers to Smackdown and ThunderDome. The screens around the ringside area turned on and showed a bunch of clips of fans watching from their homes.

The Fiend lighting took over while McMahon was still in the ring. Bray Wyatt walked to the ring in The Fiend persona while his full light show took place while the ThunderDome spectator portion was off. McMahon remained in the ring with a spotlight on him.

The Fiend entered the ring and walked toward McMahon. Braun Strowman’s entrance music played and he made his entrance. Strowman and The Fiend stood in the ring and looked at one another, and McMahon was gone. The spectator screens showed the fans again.

A large number of Retribution members climbed onto the ring apron and yelled a lot. The Fiend waved. The lights turned out and turned back on, and The Fiend was gone. The hooded Retribution members attacked Strowman and beat him down.

A group of Smackdown regulars ran out to help Strowman. A second group of Smackdown wrestlers ran out and joined the fight. The Retribution members left the ring. Once the Retribution members were at ringside, The Miz ran out and joined the other Smackdown wrestlers in the ring.

Strowman got to his feet and punched out Drew Gulak, then tossed Jey Uso over the top rope. Strowman left the ring and tore off his t-shirt as he headed up the ramp… [C]

Powell’s POV: The tease of The Fiend going after McMahon only to have McMahon disappear once Strowman showed up was weak. Retribution seems to have grown in numbers, but they can’t get to the payoff to this angle soon enough. I avoided the sneak peek videos and got my first glimpse of ThunderDome once the show started. While it’s nice to have WWE back in a full sized venue that makes the entrances and the show look bigger, the video wall of fans is, well, a video wall of fans. I don’t think they’ve figured out the right audio mix yet because the spectator wrestlers actually made more noise than the virtual fans did during this segment.

After the break, several of the wrestlers were still in or around the ring. Big E and Sheamus jawed at one another, and then the ref cleared the ring and called for the bell to start their match…

1. Big E vs. Sheamus. A group of Smackdown regulars remained at ringside to stand guard for Retribution. A few minutes into the match, the lights flickered. Cole wondered if it was Retribution again. [C]

Powell’s POV: Sheamus and Big E went to ringside at one point and it provided a better look at the virtual fan set up. The hard camera shot makes it look like the virtual fans are all on one big screen, but there are actually hundreds of individual screens set up stadium seating style. ThunderDome actually looks more impressive from every angle other than the hard camera shot. There’s probably not much that can be done to alter that. The virtual fans still aren’t making a lot of noise and most of the fans are just watching while a few smile when they know they are on camera.

As Sheamus was getting the better of Big E in the ring, King Corbin hit Matt Riddle from behind at ringside. Riddle got up and they had a pull apart. Sheamus was setting up in the corner for his finisher when he became distracted by what was happening at ringside. Big E rolled up and pinned Sheamus…

Big E beat Sheamus in 10:10.

Powell’s POV: Maybe they can have Jeremy Borash come out during a commercial break and harken back to his TNA days by announcing that the loudest virtual fan will have his or her screen taken backstage to virtual meet the wrestlers after the show. I’m kidding, but they really need to do something to improve the sound because the audio atmosphere is almost as bad as it was before they started allowing spectator wrestlers at ringside during their run at the WWE Performance Center. ThunderDome definitely distracted me from the match, but that’s to be expected early on.

Cole hyped the Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styes and Jeff Hardy, then said there was a developing story backstage. They cut backstage where a trainer was tending to Hardy’s right leg…

Cole and Graves hyped the Smackdown Tag Title match. The Lucha House Party trio was shown walking backstage when Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro showed up and hit their challengers Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik from behind. Kalisto checked on his partners while Cole said the Smackdown Tag Title match was up next… [C]

A sponsored recap focused on the feud between the tag teams…

2. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik (w/Kalisto) for the Smackdown Tag Titles. The Miz and John Morrison delivered a backstage promo early in the match. Cole spoke over them to call two pinfall attempts. There was a botched spot when Metalik leapt over the top rope and then crashed and burned when he tried and failed to perform a huracanrana on Cesaro. Ouch. Metalik stayed down. Moments later, Cesaro pinned Dorado…

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro defeated Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in 5:35 to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles.

After the match, Metalik got back to his feet. Kalisto and Dorado bickered and had to be held apart by Metalik…

Powell’s POV: The hard camera continues to be the worst view, in part because you get the straight up shot of virtual fans just staring blankly at their screens while the matches are taking place. The post match scene was the most interesting part of this. Kalisto appears to be the heel in this Lucha House Party breakup.

Hardy was shown being tended to by a trainer backstage. Cole and Graves narrated highlights of the Retribution attack from earlier and spotlighted AJ Styles kicking the leg of Hardy from behind…

Backstage, Kayla Braxton brought up the footage to Styles, who said it showed that he was showing urgency. Styles spoke about how Hardy has wasted his career. After Styles wrapped up his promo, he crossed paths with Sasha Banks and Bayley, and they all toasted their title belts together. Graves said he would interview Banks and Bayley after the break… [C]