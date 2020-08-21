WWE Talking Smack returning, new hosts

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the return of Talking Smack starting Saturday on WWE Network. The new version of the talkshow will be hosted by Kayla Braxton and Xavier Woods. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Talking Smack will be available on the free version of the network’s on demand section. I guess this is a sign that Raw Talk has performed well even though there never seems to be any buzz about the show. The original version of Talking Smack was hosted by Renee Young and gave the wrestlers a chance to speak in their own words, which was a nice change of pace from the scripted television shows.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features referee Rob Page discussing the difficulty of reffing tag matches in the modern era, making three counts if a wrestler's shoulders are down even if it wasn't the planned finish, the growth of F1rst Wrestling, and more...