Jade Cargill on why she signed with WWE and what happened with AEW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jade Cargill spoke with Marc Raimondi of ESPN on Tuesday. The following are the highlights of the interview, which can be viewed below or via YouTube.com.

On why Cargill chose to signed with WWE: “The leadership. I mean, Paul, Bruce, Dan, and Nick, you can’t get any better than that. And I’m the first signing under the TKO umbrella. There’s so many different things. Where else can you go to get the best quality training? Nowhere else. The PC here is one of one, there’s nothing else like it. The machine is behind you. The platform. Just the overall history, the legacy. I’m standing with household names. I mean, why not. The question more so is why not.”

On what happened with AEW: Nothing happened with AEW. They’re still them. They’re still a phenomenal company. It’s just I wanted to create something that nobody else can do. Where else can you create that leadership role. Where else could you be a household name? Where else can you create that legacy? I wanted to be in the hall of fame. There is no other place. I wanted to be at the PC and working my butt off and working with the best trainers that wrestling has to offer. I worked with the Daniel Bryan’s, like phenomenal guy, phenomenal, but he came here, right? So I thought that this is a no-brainer. I thought that I couldn’t get any better as far as in the ring than to come here and join a mega company.”

Powell’s POV: Jade also cited Cody Rhodes being in WWE as a top three reason for her joining WWE. She was also asked about dream matches in WWE and spoke of her Hollywood aspirations. It’s a brief interview and yet they packed a lot into it, so I definitely recommend checking it out.