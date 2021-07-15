Vince McMahon touts the return of fans to WWE events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released a video package touting the return of fans that was launched via Vince McMahon’s Twitter page. View the video below.

Powell’s POV: Did Vince hear the “this is wrestling” chant before his assistant hit send? Either way, this is a well produced video.