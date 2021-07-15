Vince McMahon touts the return of fans to WWE events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE released a video package touting the return of fans that was launched via Vince McMahon’s Twitter page. View the video below.
Powell’s POV: Did Vince hear the “this is wrestling” chant before his assistant hit send? Either way, this is a well produced video.
For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q1GGhLhqRD
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 15, 2021
Be the first to comment