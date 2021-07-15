What's happening...

Vince McMahon touts the return of fans to WWE events

July 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released a video package touting the return of fans that was launched via Vince McMahon’s Twitter page. View the video below.

Powell’s POV: Did Vince hear the “this is wrestling” chant before his assistant hit send? Either way, this is a well produced video.

