Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary go-home show, BTI match, classic pay-per-view airing, This Is Slammiversary special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for tonight’s television show.
-Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju, and Mahabali Shera vs. Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams.
-Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb Konley vs. Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering.
-Havok vs. Tasha Steelz
-Willie Mack vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in a four-way.
-Moose vs. Hernandez.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and features Chris Sabin vs. Johnny Swinger. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will be bumped this week for a This Is Slammiversary special at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Slammiversary 2017 this afternoon at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
Be the first to comment