NXT UK TV preview: The early lineup for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Walter and Ilja Dragunov meet face to face heading into next week’s NXT UK Championship match.

-Tyler Bate vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

-Meiko Satomura vs. Amale for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.