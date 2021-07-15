What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night Two

July 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s “Fyter Fest Night Two” edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the IWGP U.S. Championship.

-Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (only Spears can legally use a chair as a weapon).

-Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade.

Powell’s POV: MJF booked the stipulation for the Jericho vs. Spears match as part making Jericho go through each Pinnacle member before getting a match against him. Dynamite will be held in Garland, Texas at the Curtis Culwell Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members after each show.

