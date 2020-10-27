WWE Raw viewership coming out of the Hell in a Cell event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.732 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.777 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.859 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.752 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.585 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The declining viewership throughout the show and that lousy third hour number are alarming. The October 28, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.133 million viewers.



