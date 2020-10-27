Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory event received a majority B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. Only nine percent of the voters gave the show a below average grade.

-57 percent of the voters gave Eric Young vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship the best match of the night honors. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship finished second with 16 percent of the vote, and The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Good Brothers vs. The North vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton for the Impact Tag Titles finished third with 13 percent.

Powell’s POV: I give the show a C+ grade. It’s no one’s fault, but the empty studio really worked against BFG feeling like Impact’s biggest show of the year. I agree with the voters with their selection for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in both polls.