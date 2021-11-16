Sam Beale on balancing school with pro wrestling, how he ended up working for Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Sam Beale

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Being consistently featured on Impact Wrestling TV dating back to March: I say this because it’s true, but it’s right place, right time for me. I was picked to enter a storyline with Trey Miguel versus Sami Callihan and I guess I showed them something and they kept bringing me back and bringing me back and I ain’t leaving. I’m not leaving. Like the guy says from Wolf of Wall Street, ‘I’m not leaving!’ But yeah, I guess it’s just the right place, right time and then taking that opportunity and really just rolling and doing the best I can with it. I mean yeah, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of stress, worry about, ‘Well, what if this isn’t great? What if that isn’t?’ I mean all I can do is my best and at the end of the day, I believe that my best will be good enough so, yeah.

“To be honest, I have no idea [who was responsible for bringing me to Impact Wrestling]. I just got an email, got a phone call from Trey and then I got an email from creative and backstage and they brought me in, and then I kept getting emails and emails and emails and it’s great. It’s [a] great time. I love it there. Impact Wrestling is so amazing. It’s so incredible. Everybody in that locker room is so talented and we could be — I truthfully think that anybody and everybody could be a world champion in that locker room. I think that’s how deep all our roster is.”

On how he balances school and pro wrestling: Oh, it is a lot to juggle up in the air [being a student and a wrestler], but I think I’ve done a really good job managing my time, [getting] my homework done while I’m on the road, but also, being able to compete in the ring [on] the weekends. I think the best thing though for me with managing my time through school and wrestling is just having a great support system behind me, always encouraging me when I feel overwhelmed and stressed. They’re there to like kick my booty in gear, as you would say.”

Other topics include Impact, Scott D’Amore, Trey Miquel, Eddie Edwards, being featured on TV, balancing school with wrestling, and more (thanks to Andrew Thompson for the transcription).

You can listen to other shows apart of the TMPT Empire including Shane Douglas’ Triple Threat Podcast, Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Talking Tough with Rick Bassman, Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan, Pro Wrestling 101 with Justin Credible and the University of Dutch with Dutch Mantell.