NXT 2.0 preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show, coverage note 

November 16, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai.

-Dexter Lumis vs. Tony D’Angelo.

-Odyssey Jones, Kushida, and Ikemen Jiro vs. Roderick Strong, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed.

-A poker showdown with Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson.

-Andre Chase vs. Xyon Quinn.

-A Lashing Out with Lash Legend talkshow segment.

Powell’s POV: John Moore’s review will be delayed this week due to unforeseen circumstances. His review should be available late this evening. John will return to writing his usual live reviews NXT 2.0 next Tuesday. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

